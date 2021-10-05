OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to feature a 5x periscope lens

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 03:31 pm

OnePlus 10 Pro could be the first OnePlus smartphone with a periscope sensor

OnePlus is working on its next batch of flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the Pro model will come with a 5x periscope zoom lens. So far, OnePlus phones have only offered telephoto lenses with up to 3x zoom. The handset is also expected to get a Snapdragon 898 processor.

Design and display

It will flaunt a QHD+ AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a multi-lens camera unit developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The device could sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

The periscope lens will be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera

The full camera details of the OnePlus 10 Pro are under the wraps. However, alongside the main camera and periscope lens, we expect to see an ultra-wide camera and a depth sensor or macro shooter. Up front, a single selfie camera is expected.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro will draw power from the next-generation Qualcomm chipset (possibly, Snapdragon 898), paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

OnePlus will announce the official pricing information of the 10 series of handsets at the time of launch next year. Considering the rumored specifications and features, the Pro model will likely start at around Rs. 65,000.