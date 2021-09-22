Moto E40 tipped to offer a 90Hz 6.5-inch screen

Moto E40's specifications tipped

Motorola's upcoming budget smartphone, the E40, seems to be in the works. In the latest development, tipster @evleaks has claimed that the handset will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48MP main camera, and an octa-core processor. It is also expected to offer a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

It might have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Moto E40 will likely feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 270ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

There might be an 8MP selfie camera

The triple cameras on the back of Moto E40 are said to include a 48MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are not known yet. For selfies, it could get an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Moto E40 might draw power from a UNISOC T700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto E40: Pricing

Considering its entry-level specifications, Moto E40 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch.