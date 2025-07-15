YRF shakes things for 'Saiyaara': Special discounts, no early screenings

Mohit Suri 's upcoming romantic drama, Saiyaara , featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, is set to hit theaters on Friday. Ahead of its release, Yash Raj Films (YRF) , the producer and distributor of the film, has opted for an interesting strategy to ensure a successful opening. Here's what's happening.

Screening schedule No early morning shows for 'Saiyaara' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "YRF has asked all the cinemas that the shows of Saiyaara should start from 9:30am onwards." "This means that theaters can't play shows very early in the morning." "Secondly, theaters have been instructed that they can't play more than 6 shows on July 18." "This particular directive, however, is applicable only for the day of release. From Saturday, July 19, theaters can play as many shows as they wish to."

Youth engagement YRF introduces special offers for 'Saiyaara' audience To draw the younger audience, YRF has introduced two special initiatives. The first is a 50% discount on tickets when booked through BookMyShow using the code SAIYAARA. This offer is valid on a minimum of two tickets and can go up to ₹200. The second initiative involves discounted pricing for the first show of the day at 9:30am to attract college students.

Trade insight 'By having just 6 shows in a day, occupancy will...' A trade expert weighed in on YRF's strategy, saying, "By having just six shows in a day, the occupancy will be higher in all shows." "Also, India is a price-conscious country. As a result, the BookMyShow offer will entice people." "Lastly, by having cheaper ticket rates in the morning, many would be enticed to go for the early show," they added.