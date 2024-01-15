'Guntur Kaaram' makers file cyber complaint in fake votes menace

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Guntur Kaaram' makers file cyber complaint in fake votes menace

By Tanvi Gupta 02:35 pm Jan 15, 202402:35 pm

'Guntur Kaaram' faces cyber backlash: Here's what happened

Mahesh Babu's recent Telugu release, Guntur Kaaram, stormed the box office on Friday. Despite positive audience reviews, the film encountered a backlash on BookMyShow ratings. Turns out, 70,000 fake bot votes were allegedly used on the online ticketing platform to give the film a 0 or 1-star rating. Now, per recent reports, the makers have taken action and filed a cyber complaint against this.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Guntur Kaaram is Babu's 28th film and his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Starring Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Eeswari Rao, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, and more, Guntur Kaaram features a powerful ensemble. The action-packed flick reportedly outperformed the opening day collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise in the Telugu-speaking states, garnering significant acclaim.

3/5

Malicious campaign of an unidentified anti-group suspected

According to reports and Guntur Kaaram's makers, the orchestrated reaction toward the film is suspected to be the strategy of an "unidentified anti-group trying to tarnish the film's image." Further, reports suggest that the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to issue legal notices to BMS. Film producers and industry professionals have collectively called for strict action against those responsible for this alleged fake voting campaign.

4/5

Impact on 'Guntur Kaaram's commercial prospects

The alleged fake voting campaign has reportedly harmed the film's commercial prospects, despite it garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Industry insiders suggest that such incidents create a negative impact on a film's success and undermine its true value. Meanwhile, per Sacnilk, the Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 15.02cr (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 69.87cr in India in three days.

5/5

More about 'Guntur Kaaram's plotline

Guntur Kaaram explores the strained relationship between a mother and son. The story unfolds as the mother leaves her son to pursue a political career, leading to the son's rise in Guntur. This abandonment fuels the son's anger, propelling him to become a formidable personality in the region.