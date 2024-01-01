'Salaar' continues its dominance; inches closer to Rs. 350cr mark



By Isha Sharma 11:04 am Jan 01, 2024

'Salaar' is going strong at the box office

Director Prashanth Neel has become synonymous with box office records. After his sensational KGF films starring Yash, he returned with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's thrilling action drama Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire on December 22, 2023. Despite infamously clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki, Salaar is still going strong at the box office and will likely not slow down anytime soon.

Looking at 'Salaar' in numbers

Per trade tracker website Sacnilk, the Neel directorial earned Rs. 14.40cr (estimated) on its 10th day at the box office (Sunday). This has now taken its total earnings to Rs. 344.67cr. Though Salaar's speed has slowed down a bit in the past few days, it is still mostly earnings in double digits and will cross the Rs. 350cr milestone soon. The film was released in Hindi, Telugu (original), Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Plot details of 'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire'

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ruled by merciless crime lords, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire follows Varadha Raja Mannar (Sukumaran) in his quest to take control of the city at any cost. However, his friend Deva/Salaar (Prabhas) becomes an unexpected rival in this intense power struggle. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, and others in pivotal roles. The actioner received mixed to positive reviews.

Neel on the 'Salaar'-'Dunki' clash

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Neel downplayed any rivalry between the two cinematic biggies (Dunki and Salaar), emphasizing that both films can coexist simultaneously. "It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together." Regarding complaints about Salaar's complex storyline, he added, "When Salaar 2 [Shouryanga Parvam] comes out, that will make a lot of sense to you."

Prabhas's calendar is filled to the brim

Prabhas has a slate of films lined up for release in the next few months. In the summer of 2024, he will be seen in Nag Ashwin's ambitious Kalki 2898AD, where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. In addition to that, he's also working on a film with director Maruthi and on Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He has been roped in for a special appearance in Mukesh Kumar Singh's Kanappa, too.