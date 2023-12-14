Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most sought-after actors in India by delivering several successful films across industries. The actor collaborated with Natural Star Nani for Hi Nanna and the film has emerged to be a decent money-spinner. The family drama has surpassed the Rs. 30 crore mark at the box office and is seeking a slight commercial boost on weekdays.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shoryuv directorial earned Rs. 1.35 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 30.35 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Angad Bedi, Kiara Khanna, Nassar, Jayaram, Viraj Ashwin, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Vyra Entertainments banner.

