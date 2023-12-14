'Best of Enemies': Amazon, MGM Studios bag Bradley-Christian starrer

Amazon and MGM Studios to bankroll 'Best of Enemies'

Amazon and MGM Studios recently acquired the rights to Best of Enemies, an exciting spy thriller which will feature Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale. The movie, inspired by the book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War by Eric Dezenhall and Gus Russo, will be adapted into a screenplay by Eric Warren Singer and produced by Charles Roven from Atlas Entertainment. A Deadline report also stated that Cooper might serve as the director.

Intense bidding war for film rights

As per Deadline, Best of Enemies sparked interest from eight bidders, with Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. fiercely competing until the end. The high-seven-figure agreement covers payments for the writer and producer, making it one of 2023's most significant pitch deals. The movie will be a theatrical release before streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Plotline of the film

The intriguing story of Best of Enemies revolves around CIA agent Jack Platt (Cooper) and KGB agent Gennady Vasilenko (Bale), two Cold War spies who forged an unlikely friendship during a period when they should have been adversaries. The duo played a role in solving some of the most renowned spy cases of the 20th century, including exposing Soviet mole Robert Hanssen. Fans are eagerly waiting for this crossover between the two stalwart Hollywood actors.