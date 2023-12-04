'May December': Know the horrific real story behind Netflix film

By Namrata Ganguly 01:00 pm Dec 04, 202301:00 pm

Real-life story behind Netflix's 'May December'

The latest Netflix film May December, starring Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton, has been the talk of the town ever since its release last week. Not only has it earned praise from both critics and audiences, but it has also been dominating the awards circuit. Know the true story that inspired the film, the awards it has already received, and other details.

What's the true story that inspired the film?

Directed by Todd Haynes, May December is loosely based on the late 1990s tabloid scandal of 34-year-old elementary school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, who began a sexual relationship with her 12 or 13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau. Nine months after this began, Letourneau was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape. She served a seven-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

They got married and had two children together

Letourneau gave birth to Fualaau's first child in 1997 while awaiting sentencing. She initially served six months in jail but after parole, she was again caught having sex with Fualaau and served seven years. They had a second kid in 1998. As Fualaau turned 21 in 2005, they got married. Letourneau died from cancer in 2020 at 58, a year after the couple's separation.

About the film 'May December'

Moore plays the role of a teacher, Gracie Atherton-Yoo, who is caught having a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student, Joe. Melton plays the role of adult Joe who is in his 30s now. Portman plays Elizabeth Berry, "a famous television actor who arrives in their tight-knit community to research her upcoming role as Gracie," as Netflix describes.

Know where to watch it and the awards it received

May December is currently streaming on Netflix. However, it is not available in India yet. Samy Burch received an accolade for Best Screenplay at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Melton received the Virtuoso Award there. The Riverdale alum scored the Breakthrough Performance Award from Celebration of Cinema & Television and Best Supporting Actor award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.