'Twilight' reboot: Actors who could play Bella, Edward, Jacob

Nov 27, 2023

What if a 'Twilight' film were to be made today?

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, recently shared her enthusiasm for Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi to take on the iconic roles of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in a potential franchise reboot. Interestingly, a Twilight series is already in development. Now, if a movie reboot were to also get the green light, we think these actors could potentially play Bella, Edward, and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) in the upcoming project.

Why does this story matter?

Since its first installment in 2008, the Twilight film franchise has grossed over $3.4B worldwide. The franchise has dominated the paranormal romance genre with its unique blend of unending romance and action. Per reports, Sinead Daly, who has worked on projects like The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will write the script for the upcoming series. Daly is reportedly collaborating with Lionsgate TV to determine if the venture will be a remake of Stephenie Meyer's books or something else.

Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles: List of potential Edwards

Actors who could replace Pattinson as Edward include Timothée Chalamet, known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name and Dune; Tom Holland, best known as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and former One Direction member Harry Styles, who has appeared in films such as Dunkirk. Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in the DCEU; and Austin Butler, who received acclaim for playing Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis can be successful, too.

Here are our top picks for the next Bella

Transforming the awkward and timid character of Bella into someone brave and strong is no easy feat. Saoirse Ronan, known for her prominent roles in films like Little Women and Lady Bird, stands out as a suitable choice. Other actors like Joey King from The Kissing Booth, Lily Collins from romantic hits like Love, Rosie, and Haley Lu Richardson from Five Feet Apart could also be fitting options for portraying Bella.

These actors could portray Jacob the best

When contemplating the intricate character of Jacob and the physical demands of the role, potential actors to take on the role include Xolo Maridueña, known for his work in DC's Blue Beetle; Forrest Goodluck, who gained recognition for his role in the 2015 film The Revenant. Contenders include D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Kevin Alves (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Yellowjackets), and Martin Sensmeier, acclaimed for his performances in Westworld, Yellowstone, and Manhunt.

Meanwhile, Hardwicke revisited the casting journey for original 'Twilight'

Looking back at the original Twilight film's casting process, Hardwicke recalled discovering Stewart for the role of Bella after seeing her in the trailer for 2007's Into the Wild. Hardwicke flew to Pittsburgh to watch Stewart's screen test with Jackson Rathbone—who later portrayed Jasper Cullen. However, finding an actor to play Edward proved more difficult. Hardwicke narrowed it down to four actors, including Rathbone, Shiloh Fernandez, Ben Barnes, and Pattinson. Pattinson's chemistry with Stewart ultimately won him the role.