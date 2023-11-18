Diddy, Cassie legal drama: Settlement reached in rape, abuse lawsuit

By Tanvi Gupta 03:45 pm Nov 18, 202303:45 pm

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie's legal showdown ends

Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and R&B artist Casandra "Cassie" Ventura have settled a legal case merely a day after she accused him of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking. The high-profile duo of the music industry released a joint statement on Saturday, revealing the resolution without divulging specifics. Ventura—in the lawsuit filed a day earlier—claimed a decade-long cycle of abuse and violence by her ex-boyfriend, Combs. Here are the essential details of this case.

Why does this story matter?

Renowned throughout his career as Puff Daddy and Diddy, Combs is one of the most famous rappers and record executives of his generation. However, the recent legal proceeding paints a starkly different picture, portraying him as a violent individual. Combs and Ventura reportedly began their relationship in 2007 and sustained an on-and-off association for over a decade. Ventura gained recognition for the Ryan Leslie-produced hit single Me & U (2006).

'After years in silence, finally ready to tell my story'

Ventura alleged that Combs subjected her to a harrowing ordeal of rape and physical abuse, starting when she was 19 and he was 37. Breaking her silence after years, Ventura declared in a statement, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story." The lawsuit asserted that in 2018—close to the end of their relationship—Combs forced his way into Ventura's residence and sexually assaulted her while she "repeatedly said 'no.'"

Lawsuit unveiled disturbing allegations of control, violence, drug use

After signing with Combs's Bad Boy label in 2006, Ventura was reportedly swept into his jet-set lifestyle. The suit alleged that beyond exerting control over her career, Combs financed her car and apartments and even gained access to her medical records. It claimed Combs supplied Ventura with "copious amounts of drugs," including ketamine and ecstasy, urging her to consume them. Despite the alleged abuse, Ventura never sought police intervention, fearing it would provide Combs with another excuse to harm her.

Allegations against Combs include forced prostitution and filming

In the legal complaint, Ventura claimed that Combs supplied her with drugs, assaulted her, and coerced her into engaging in sexual acts with multiple male sex workers while he recorded the incidents. As reportedly outlined in the lawsuits, Combs referred to these incidents as "freaks offs," characterized by elaborate costumes such as masquerade masks and lingerie. Shockingly, the suit alleged that he directed Ventura to explore escort service websites to hire male sex workers.

Combs denies allegations, calls lawsuit 'baseless and outrageous lies'

Reacting to the accusations, Combs's attorney Ben Brafman earlier said, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations." Brafman also alleged that for the past six months, Combs had been subjected to Ventura's continuous demand for $30 million under the threat of authoring a damaging book about their relationship. He labeled this demand as "blatant blackmail" and mentioned that despite retracting her initial threat, Ventura proceeded to file a lawsuit filled with unfounded and scandalous lies.