'The Vanishing' to 'Copshop': Gerard Butler's best movies

By Namrata Ganguly 09:11 am Nov 13, 202309:11 am

A name synonymous with action movies, Gerard Butler, has carved a dynamic and enduring career in Hollywood, delivering captivating performances across various genres. From action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming dramas, his filmography boasts a wide range of roles. With our curated list, delve into some of Butler's standout moments of his career and performances that left a lasting impression on his fans.

'Law Abiding Citizen' (2009)

The 2009 vigilante action thriller film Law Abiding Citizen stars Butler and Jamie Foxx in the lead. Portraying Clyde Shelton, a brilliant but vengeful mastermind, Butler's character showcased a complex range of emotions, from righteous anger to cold calculation. He conveyed Shelton's transformation from victim to antagonist. In F Gary Gray's film, Foxx plays Nicholas Rice, a prosecutor in Philadelphia.

'The Vanishing' (2018)

In Kristoffer Nyholm's 2018 psychological thriller film The Vanishing, Butler delivered a gripping and haunting performance. He plays the lighthouse keeper James Ducat, who mysteriously disappeared in 1900. Butler's portrayal of a man grappling with isolation and impending doom was emotionally charged and intense. Based on the disappearance of the Flannan Isles Lighthouse crew in 1990, it also stars Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells.

'Den of Thieves' (2018)

Christian Gudegast's 2018 heist action film Den of Thieves stars Butler, Pablo Schreiber, Curtis Jackson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Evan Jones, Dawn Olivieri, Mo McRae, and Max Holloway. Butler gave a commanding performance as Nick O'Brien, a gritty and relentless detective pursuing a crew of bank robbers. Butler's portrayal reflects intense determination and a complex moral code, making his character both formidable and relatable.

'Greenland' (2020)

Butler's performance in Ric Roman Waugh's 2020 apocalyptic disaster film Greenland showcases his ability to anchor intense, high-stakes narratives. As John Garrity, a father fighting to save his family in the face of an impending global catastrophe, Butler brought depth, resilience, and relatability to his character. His emotional range and dedication added an authentic and gripping layer to the film's harrowing story.

'Copshop' (2021)

In the 2021 action-thriller Copshop, directed by Joe Carnahan, Butler delivered a compelling performance as Bob Viddick, a crafty hitman with a penchant for trouble. With a charismatic blend of wit and danger, Butler's morally ambiguous character added intrigue to the film. Based on McLeod and Mark Williams's story, it's set in a small-town police station and also stars Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder.