Nov 07, 2023

Best kids' shows to watch on Netflix

Entertainment that is both engaging and educational for children is the most important to their parents. And to find one amid the plethora of content available on numerous OTT platforms is a task in itself. But, we have got your back. Netflix offers a wide array of captivating kids' shows where imagination, learning, and fun intersect to serve you the best.

'Centaurworld' (2021)

Centaurworld blends fantasy, music, and adventure. This unique and visually striking animated show follows a brave warhorse named Horse who embarks on a quest to find her way home after being transported to the surreal and magical world of centaurs, Centaurworld. With catchy songs and a diverse cast of hybrid creatures, it offers a whimsical and heartwarming journey for kids.

'Pokémon: Master Journeys' (2021)

Pokémon: Master Journeys is a continuation of the popular Pokémon franchise, following Ash Ketchum and his friends as they explore new regions, face challenges, and train their Pokémons. This animated series introduces new characters and showcases epic battles while reinforcing themes of friendship, teamwork, and determination. Master Journeys offers a captivating adventure for Pokémon fans, young and old.

'Waffles + Mochi' (2021- )

Co-hosted by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, the delightful children's series Waffles + Mochi combines puppetry and animation. The show follows Waffles and Mochi, two playful pals who embark on culinary adventures around the world. With the help of their wise friend, Obama, they explore different cultures, ingredients, and cuisines, promoting curiosity, healthy eating, and a love for global cuisine.

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (2018-2020)

She-Ra and the Princess of Power reimagines the classic 1985 filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power for the new generation. It follows Adora, a young warrior who discovers her extraordinary powers and joins forces with a group of diverse princesses to combat the evil Horde. With strong female characters and epic adventures, it makes for a thrilling, inspiring, and unique show for kids.

'The Magic School Bus' (1994)

The timeless educational animated series The Magic School Bus takes students on thrilling science adventures led by the intrepid teacher, Ms. Frizzle, and her magical school bus. It takes the kids on journeys through time, space, and the natural world, teaching scientific principles in a fun and engaging way. This classic show sparks curiosity and makes science a captivating adventure for young minds.