Netflix to launch brick-and-mortar retail stores in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Oct 13, 202301:05 pm

Netflix is taking a leap into the world of brick-and-mortar retail with the launch of Netflix House, a collection of themed retail spaces. Bloomberg reveals that these destinations will not only sell merchandise, but also offer food and experiences inspired by popular Netflix shows and movies. Although specific details about the locations remain under wraps, the first Netflix House is set to open its doors in the US in 2025.

Exploring new avenues after DVD rental closure

As Netflix gears up to shut down its DVD rental service, this move into physical retail marks a strategic shift for the streaming giant. By capitalizing on its popular content and expanding its brand presence, Netflix aims to create unique and immersive experiences for fans of its shows and movies. These retail spaces will further cement Netflix's position in the entertainment industry.

Themed experiences and merchandise offerings

Visitors to Netflix House can expect an interactive experience, complete with themed food and activities based on current hit titles on the platform. Fans will also have the chance to snag exclusive merchandise inspired by their favorite shows and movies. This immersive approach to retail is anticipated to draw in both casual viewers and die-hard fans, generating a new revenue stream for the company while boosting its brand image.

Netflix currently runs an online merchandise shop

As of now, Netflix operates an online merchandise store that sells items such as Stranger Things T-shirts and sleeping bags. The firm has also opened multiple pop-up retail outlets in the past. It has also experimented with immersive experiences such as Squid Game: The Trials in Los Angeles, US, as well as a stage show prequel for Stranger Things in London, UK. Opening Netflix House will mark a new chapter for Netflix.