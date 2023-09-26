Bong Joon-ho's 'Yellow Door' documentary—when and where to watch

Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho's 'Yellow Door' documentary—when and where to watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 26, 2023 | 11:57 am 2 min read

Everything about 'Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club'

Attention, Korean cinema superfans! Netflix, on Tuesday, dropped the trailer for its upcoming documentary, Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club. This documentary is set to take viewers back to the golden era of Korean cinephilia in the 1990s. It offers a nostalgic journey featuring the memories of Yellow Door Film Club members, including Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho. Here's when and where to watch this documentary.

'We were the first generation of cinephiles': Bong

The one-minute and 53-second trailer of Yellow Door begins with director Bong saying, "People would ask, where did all these directors come from? Then, I'd bring Yellow Door." As the trailer unfolds, Bong emphasizes, "We were the first generation of cinephiles." Directed by Lee Hyuk-rae, this documentary delves into the 1990s—a period when South Korea was emerging from the student pro-democracy protests of the 1980s. The 1990s, however, became a time of transformation.

Check out the trailer here

What was the Yellow Door Film Club?

The 1990s marked a period of cultural exploration among South Korea's youth. Film clubs emerged, providing students with a platform to study cinema. Yellow Door retraces the memories of the members of the Yellow Door Film Club from that bygone era.

Bong's early days in Yellow Door Film Club

The documentary highlights the early days of now-legendary director Bong, who was an integral part of the Yellow Door Film Club. Before becoming the Academy Award-winning director of Parasite, Bong managed the club's video library, which housed cinematic masterpieces from around the world. The film also recounts the creation of Bong's first short film, a stop-motion animation titled Looking for Paradise, exclusively screened for Yellow Door members.

'Yellow Door': World premiere and OTT details

Yellow Door is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming 28th Busan International Film Festival, scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 13. It makes its debut within the Wide Angle: Documentary Showcase section, a category renowned for showcasing groundbreaking documentaries. Later, it will premiere on Netflix on October 27.

Poll Are you a fan of Korean cinema?

Yes! Big time. Love their creations 0% It's all fine! I rather prefer Hollywood 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline