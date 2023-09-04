Plagiarism case against IU dismissed; EDAM Entertainment shares statement

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 05:30 pm 1 min read

K-pop stars are always under scrutiny for their actions and fans monitor every minute detail of their favorite stars. Recently, IU was accused of plagiarism and now her agency EDAM Entertainment has revealed that the case against the singer has been dismissed. The agency also shared a statement regarding the same. Fans expressed their support for their favorite singer.

Excerpt from the statement

The statement read, "A criminal allegation was filed against our artist IU with the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul for allegedly infringing the copyrights of six musical works. Yet a decision to dismiss the case was made on August 24. Accordingly, we share with you the progress of the criminal allegation filed and our future response, which we have received from Shinwon Law Firm."

