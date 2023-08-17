Why Taylor Swift declined 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Entertainment

Why Taylor Swift declined 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Written by Shreya Mukherjee August 17, 2023 | 11:43 am 2 min read

Taylor Swift has reportedly refused to headline the Halftime Show at 2024's Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has reportedly declined the opportunity to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. While the exact reason for her refusal remains undisclosed, it is speculated that the singer's busy schedule may be the cause. With her new album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) set to release in October and additional concerts in her ongoing Eras tour, Swift's calendar is already packed.

Why does this story matter?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a highly anticipated event that attracts fans of both sports and music. On the other hand, Swift had one of the best years in her career in 2023. So, it's no surprise that organizers approached Swift to headline the 2024 show. However, her decision to decline has left fans curious about who will ultimately take the stage.

A rocking Rihanna had won over viewers at 2023's show

If Swift had accepted the offer, she would have to follow the spectacular show put up by Rihanna at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, held at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. In her 13-minute-long performance, the Grammy Awardee performed multiple hit numbers such as We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds, Rude Boy, Wild Thoughts, Pour it Up, and Work. The bonus was, of course, Rihanna confirming her second pregnancy on stage.

Swift recently announced the arrival of '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

After dropping the re-recorded versions of her albums Fearless, Red, and Speak Now, the Anti-Hero singer announced the arrival of the re-recorded version of her cult album 1989 earlier this month. Swift is undertaking this re-recording task to own the rights to her first six albums, which were, according to her, unfairly acquired by Scooter Braun when his company Ithaca Holdings took over Big Machine Label Group, Swift's old label which owned those albums.

What's coming next for Swift?

Swift's upcoming plans include the release of her new album and continued performances on her Eras tour. She has yet to provide details on her remaining two albums to be re-recorded, Reputation and Taylor Swift, which are expected to be released in 2024. Fans eagerly await further updates on Swift's future projects and potential performances.

Share this timeline