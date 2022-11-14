Entertainment

Looking at Taylor Swift's MTV EMA journey over the years

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 14, 2022

Pop singing sensation Taylor Swift dominated the MTV Europe Music Awards and how! The 32-year-old singer-songwriter took home four coveted awards of the evening: Best Artist, Best Pop, as well as both Best Video and Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version). The star-studded awards night was held in Düsseldorf, Germany. Let's look at Swift's MTV EMA journey over the years.

2012 Awards Swift has been ruling the Awards since 2012!

Swift's illustrious journey at the MTV EMAs started a decade ago in 2012. The ceremony was held in Frankfurt, Germany. Swift took home not one but three awards that night, a feat rivaled by Han Geng, Justin Bieber, and One Direction. These were Best Female, Best Live Act, and Best Look awards. She was also nominated for Best Pop and Best World Stage Performance.

2013-2014 Swift was nominated in multiple categories thereafter

In 2013 and 2014, Swift's luck ran dry at the Awards, and despite receiving nods, she didn't win anything. In 2013, she was nominated for Best Female, Best Pop, and Best Live Act. In the subsequent year, she battled it out with other artists for the Best Female and the Best Look categories. The ceremonies took place in Netherlands and Scotland, respectively.

2015 In 2015, she took home two prestigious awards

Things transformed in 2015 when Swift took home the Best Song (Bad Blood) and Best US Act. The Best Song Award was shared with Kendrick Lamar. In addition to these wins, Swift was nominated in multiple categories, including Best Collaboration (with Lamar for Bad Blood) Best Female, Best Live Act, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, and Best Look. The event was organized in Italy.

2016-2018 Singer-songwriter earned six nods in 2017

In 2016, the Midnights singer wasn't nominated in any category, while she received a record six nods in 2017. She received nominations for Best Video, Best Artist, Best Look, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, and Best US Act. However, she didn't win anything. This continued in 2018, too, when she was in the race for the Best Fans Award but lost it to BTS.

2019-2021 Swift won Best US Act in 2021

In 2019, things finally improved when Swift was honored with the Best Video (Me!) and Best US Act. She was also in contention in the Best Artist and Biggest Fan categories, and lost to Shawn Mendes and BTS, respectively. In 2020, she received nods for Best Video, Biggest Fans, and Best US Act, not winning any. In 2021, she won the Best US Act.