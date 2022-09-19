Entertainment

Kate Winslet hospitalized after falling on sets of 'Lee'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 19, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

Kate Winslet has been hospitalized after suffering a fall on the sets of 'Lee.'

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet suffered a fall on the sets of her upcoming movie Lee in Croatia and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Per sources, thankfully, the accident wasn't too major and the 46-year-old actor is currently recuperating well. She is expected to be back on the sets this week and will resume shooting soon. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Details Actor was rushed to hospital as 'precautionary measure'

The Academy Awardee's representative told Deadline, "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week." Per The Sun, the Titanic actor hurt her leg while shooting in Kupari, a village in Croatia. Soon after, she was taken to Dubrovnik Hospital, 15 minutes away from the sets.

Information What is 'Lee' all about?

Helmed by Ellen Kuras (The Umbrella Academy), Lee is a historical period drama about Lee Miller, Vogue's cover model turned photojournalist. The film will cover Miller's work as a war correspondent during World War II. Winslet has been roped in to play the titular role in the drama. The film also stars Mario Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O'Conner.

Quote 'Lee is absolutely not a biopic,' said Winslet earlier

Talking about Lee, Winslet earlier said, "This is absolutely not a biopic." "What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life...It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know...more than the many other parts of her life," she added.

Upcoming projects Meanwhile, take a look at her upcoming projects

In 2021, Winslet took the OTT world by storm through her critically acclaimed performance in Mare of Easttown. It also won her an Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series. Up next, she will be seen in James Cameron's anxiously-awaited Sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water. She has also voiced Cupid in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin.