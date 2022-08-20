Entertainment

Shocking details emerge in Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt altercation case

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 20, 2022

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 but got separated by 2016.

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been involved in an ugly legal dispute for the past six years. They got married in 2014; however, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and details of Pitt's alleged abusive behavior emerged. Now, photos of their infamous airplane fight have surfaced, which has led to the speculation that the FBI may now re-open the case.

Fight What exactly transpired during the bitter airplane fight?

In 2016, Jolie had told authorities that a drunken Pitt "grabbed her by the head and pushed her to the bathroom wall" in a restroom on their private jet. After the couple's ugly altercation, Jolie filed assault allegations against Pitt. Hollywood media portal Page Six has now obtained photos of Jolie's alleged bruises and marks received in the aftermath of the said assault.

Violence Pitt was about to hit their child, claimed Jolie

The violent scuffle was witnessed by their children and one of them yelled at Brad Pitt, "It's not her, it's you, you pr*ck," which, per Jolie, inflamed Pitt. The Oscar awardee claimed that Pitt looked like he was "about to attack one of their children, too." Reportedly, Jolie suffered bruises on her back, elbow, and "a rug burn type wound" on her left hand.

Report No charges were pressed against the 'Troy' actor. Here's why

FBI finished investigating the high-profile case in November 2016 but did not press charges against the Troy actor. The FBI report said, "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges, in this case, would not be pursued due to several factors." In April, Jolie filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI to find out why was Pitt not arrested or charged ever.

Other disputes Jolie wants complete custody of their children

Though they may have divorced, their legal war over their kids' custody is far from over. They have six kids: Maddox (21), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16), and twins Vivienne and Knox (14). The twins and Shiloh are their biological children. In May 2021, Pitt was awarded joint custody of the minor kids but the Maleficent actor is fighting for their complete custody.

Speculations Will FBI reopen the case? It remains to be seen

Now that new photos alleging Pitt's domestic abuse have surfaced, it remains to be seen if the Federal Bureau of Investigation will reopen the case and look into the matter again. Over the years, the cold war has gained large social media traction and the once-loved "Brangelina" now trends for all the wrong reasons. An official statement from the investigation agency is still awaited.