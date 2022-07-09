Entertainment

#DefamationCase: Here's why Amber Heard wants court to declare mistrial

Jul 09, 2022

Amber Heard's lawyers claim wrong juror attended to the trial.

In another unsurprising turn of events, the high-profile defamation case between ex-spouses Amber Heard and Johnny Depp might just re-open. On Friday, the Aquaman actor's lawyers approached the court to declare a mistrial and alleged that the wrong juror was seated on the jury. Apparently, juror No. 15 was not the individual who was ideally supposed to be part of the panel. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

After an ugly divorce in 2016, things got worse when Heard wrote an op-ed piece in 2018 narrating her experience of domestic abuse.

Although Depp wasn't mentioned, he filed a $50M lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019 who later retaliated with a $100M countersuit.

Heard eventually lost the defamation case and is reportedly unable to afford the damages incurred from the lawsuit.

Filing Juror in his 50s appeared in place of 77-year-old juror

As per the filing submitted by Heard's team, the "Jury Panel List" included an individual who was apparently born in 1945, which means that the juror should have been 77-year-old at the time of the trial. However, the filing alleged that a 52-year-old who resides at the same address as the 77-year-old individual had appeared for jury duty.

Statement Trial was 'compromised,' team alleged mistrial

"The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one. Thus, the 52-year-old- sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11," the filing stated. "Ms. Heard's due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered," the filing declared further.

Observation Allegations are 'not grounds for a mistrial'

As per Fox News Digital, former US attorney Neama Rahmani suggested that the allegations made by Heard's lawyers are "not grounds for a mistrial or for the verdict to be overturned." Even if the error was intentional, Heard's lawyers would have to prove that a different verdict would have been announced had the right juror been part of the trial. More details are awaited.