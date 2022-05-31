Entertainment

Netflix's 'Maestro': Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable in first look images

Written by Isha Sharma May 31, 2022, 12:30 pm 3 min read

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' will release in 2023. (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixFilm)

Streaming giant Netflix set the internet on fire on Monday by releasing the first look pictures from the sets of Maestro. Bradley Cooper's look has become the talk of the town as the 47-year-old looks absolutely unrecognizable in American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein's biography. Notably, Maestro is Cooper's second film as a director after the Academy Award-winning A Star is Born (2018).

Context Why does this story matter?

A Star is Born had set the box office on fire and Cooper's directorial chops were lauded by fans and critics alike.

Now, fans are waiting to see him back in the dual avatar—both as a director and an actor.

Kazuhiro Tsuji is the makeup artist behind Cooper's staggering transformation, who had previously won Oscars for Darkest Hour (2017) and Bombshell (2019).

First look Carey Mulligan's look as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre was released

The Burnt actor's first look is enough to knock everyone's socks off due to the high-quality prosthetics and makeup applied to him. Chronicling various stages of Bernstein's life, the images afford us an insight into what the character will eventually look like when the film releases in 2023. In monochromatic images, we also see Carey Mulligan, who is playing Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre.

Reaction Social media, understandably, went gaga over the transformation

Twitter got flooded with fans' reactions, who have expressed extreme shock over Cooper's looks, outright refusing to believe that it is the charming blue-eyed actor. One user wrote in all caps, "That's Bradley Cooper?!" Another one tweeted, "Could you already give the damn Oscar to this man? I hope the Academy is taking notes." "Cooper and Mulligan? Sign me up," remarked another excited user.

Cast, crew Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese are co-producing film

Production on Maestro began this month. Initially, ace director Steven Spielberg had plans to direct a film on Bernstein and had approached Cooper, but the Limitless actor was more focused on direction instead, reported Variety. Now, Spielberg is one of the co-producers, along with Martin Scorsese. Cooper is also developing the screenplay. Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) and Matt Bomer (The Sinner) are co-starring.

Information Who was Bernstein the 'music prodigy'?

Bernstein donned several hats such as an educator, author, pianist, and composer. He was also considered a "music prodigy." His contribution to music remains unparalleled. Bernstein was a 16-time Grammy Awards winner and recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. He was behind the Broadway musical West Side Story and also composed music for On the Waterfront. He passed away in 1990.