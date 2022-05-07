Entertainment

5 upcoming Hollywood sequels we are eagerly looking forward to

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 07, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

In the coming days, Hollywood will bring to us sequels of several blockbusters released in the past. On the offer are movies like Avatar: The Way of Water and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. While the Avatar sequel will get released on December 16, 2022, the Jason Momoa-fronted film will get premiered next year. Here are five other sequels we are waiting for.

#1 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's avatar in Top Gun: Maverick which will see its release on May 27. Judging by the trailer of the Hollywood film, we are sure that it will treat us with many more aviation tricks and some unresolved undercurrents from the past as well. To note, the teaser/trailer had also hinted at a funeral.

#2 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

For Thor (Chris Hemsworth), his "super hero-ing days are over." But, he is soon called back to work when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) arrives to eliminate all the god-like aliens. Thor teams up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr. Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8, 2022.

#3 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The sequel will be, sadly, without the original lead actor, the late Chadwick Boseman. New reports claim that the female leads Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o'), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) will be at the forefront of their force. Rumors suggest that anti-hero Namor the Sub-Mariner (born Namor McKenzie) might be the villain. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11, 2022.

#4 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) will be seen knocking down enemies using nunchucks this time! The film's trailer was recently released and it featured many bloody and exciting action sequences and a few interesting dialogues as well. Given the film was also shot in Japan, some sources claim it also has samurai sequences. John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to release on May 23, 2023.

#5 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1'

Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1 to tackle a new bad guy! Hunt will be seen in many epic action sequences set across the Vatican, Venice, and a desert. He was also seen fighting bad guys on a train in a recently released trailer. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1 will premiere on July 14, 2023.