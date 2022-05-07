Entertainment

5 top releases hitting Amazon Prime Video in coming weeks

5 top releases hitting Amazon Prime Video in coming weeks

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 07, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Stream these top releases of the month on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has got all the goodies in store for the next ten days of this month! In May, till now, the platform has released Selvaraghavan-Keerthy Suresh's revenge drama Saani Kaayidham and the first season of the gripping docuseries The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, among others. We have listed five top releases that will hit Prime Video in the coming weeks.

#1 'Modern Love: Mumbai: Coming on May 13

The upcoming series Modern Love: Mumbai by Pritish Nandy Communications is about "discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions." It has been inspired by Modern Love, the famous The New York Times column. Set in Mumbai, the upcoming Hindi version of the noted US anthology series Modern Love is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

#2 'The Kids in the Hall' S1: Dropping on May 13

Touted to be a bizarre sketch comedy series, the series will surely remind you of The Office with its humor. It will be a mix of art and comedy blended with current day realities and the "human condition." It stars actors Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, and Kevin McDonald in the lead. Season one of The Kids in the Hall will drop on May 13.

#3 'Lovestruck High': Dating show arriving on May 18

Narrated by Lindsay Lohan, this new dating competition series will bring together 15 singles into a high school environment to date their "classmates." It doesn't stop there. The winners will be crowned "Prom Royalty" and will also come out with a grand prize of $100,000 (as per Metro). Amazon Prime Video confirmed that Lovestruck High will premiere on May 18.

#4 'Night Sky': Sci-fi drama getting released on May 20

Night Sky introduces us to elderly couple Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (JK Simmons) who discover a supernatural sandbox buried in their own backyard that leads to a deserted planet. When a young man tries to unearth the secret chamber, the couple realizes that the sandbox is more than what they expected it to be. Night Sky will premiere on May 20.

#5 'Emergency': Satirical drama arriving on May 27

Emergency tells the story of a group of friends who plan a night full of Spring Break parties. Things soon get out of hand when they find a mysterious "little white girl" lying semi-unconscious in their apartment. Emergency will hit select theaters on May 20 and start streaming on Prime Video a week later on May 27. Carey Williams is at the helm.