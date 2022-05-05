Entertainment

'Emergency' trailer: Real-life events shown through satire and comedy

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 05, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

Watch 'Emergency' on Amazon Prime Video from May 27 (Photo credit: Twitter/@AmazonStudios)

The trailer for Emergency is out! It will hit select theaters on May 20 and start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from a week later. From the trailer we could understand that a group of friends are planning a night full of wild Spring Break parties but their plan soon falls apart when they find a "little white girl" lying semi-unconscious in their apartment.

Emergency has been directed by Carey Williams and the film earned accolades when it was screened at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

"Get ready for a smart, hilarious, and truly disturbing cinematic ride like no other," is how Amazon Prime Video describes the film.

And the trailer surely indicated that this coming-of-age drama will be an entertaining ride.

But, let's wait till it drops.

Trailer Here's what the trailer shows us

The trailer introduces us to Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins), Sean (RJ Cyler) and their Latin-American friend Carlos (Sebastian Chacon). Carlos, once again, forgets to lock the house door because of his video game and they soon find an underage, white girl unconscious in their apartment. Given the abuse people of color face from cops, they decide to drop the girl in a safe space.

Details Well-intentioned boys try to avoid trouble

When the friends ditch the idea of calling the cops, they find themselves knee-deep in trouble. The girl's friends track her phone to find out where she is held "captive" and by whom. Through the events that snowball into an ugly mess, the trailer shows how the friends try to do the right thing when everything they do seems suspicious to others.

Get ready for a smart, hilarious, and truly disturbing cinematic ride like no other. #EmergencyMovie arrives on May 27. pic.twitter.com/Xgg8RKIYQS — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 3, 2022

Information Meet the cast and crew

The film co-features Sabrina Carpenter, Maddie Nichols, Madison Thompson, and Diego Abraham. Oscar nominee Kristen "KD" Dávila has written the screenplay for Emergency, which is based on a short film by Dávila and Williams. Notably, Dávila earned the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance for this upcoming movie. It's been produced by Marty Bowen, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner via Temple Hill Entertainment.