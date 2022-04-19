Entertainment

'It's All Coming Back To Me': Cast, release details, plot

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 19, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

It's All Coming Back to Me, starring Priyanka Chopra, finally has an update after long. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2023. It stars Outlander actor Sam Heughan as the male lead. Canadian singer Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie complete the cast. Earlier titled Text for You, it has been directed by James C. Strouse. Here's more.

Strouse has also written the romantic film.

The story of this flick revolves around two heartbroken souls (Chopra and Heughan) who get united by the magical voice of Dion.

Interestingly, the title of the film is after Dion's chartbuster song It's All Coming Back to Me Now. The song had captured the second position on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks straight.

Plot What is the story of the film?

In the upcoming movie, Chopra's character is mourning the loss of her fiancé, but is unable to move on. She sends romantic messages to his old number, which has now been reassigned to another man (Heughan). He too is nursing a broken heart. The two meet and form a connection, but are apprehensive. Dion's music serves as the glue between these two anxious souls.

Details Cast, base material

Apart from the aforementioned ones, the Hollywood film also will feature Steve Oram, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, and Arinzé Kene in pivotal roles. It's All Coming Back To Me is based on the German film SMS fur Dich that released in 2016. Directed by Karoline Herfurth, it was itself taken from a 2009 play by the same name. Sofie Cramer had written the play.

Information Is the film a solo release?

Upon release, the film faces competition from The Tiger's Apprentice. The Paramount Animation's flick has Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Sandra Oh as voice actors. Produced by Thunder Road Pictures, 3000 Pictures, and Screen Gems, It's All Coming Back To Me will be distributed by Sony Pictures. Along with Dion, the film's executive producers include Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Furhman.