Netflix developing animated series and mobile game on 'Exploding Kittens'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 19, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

The series will debut in 2023, while the game will be launched next month

Exploding Kittens is getting a mobile game and an animated series, all thanks to Netflix. Based on the blockbuster card game designed by Elan Lee and Matt Inman, the TV series is expected to debut in 2023. Meanwhile, the mobile game will arrive as early as May. The comics of Exploding Kittens has been created by Inman's The Oatmeal and Shane Small.

Described as a "strategic card game about cats and destruction," Exploding Kittens debuted in 2015.

As per Small's website, he had created the game for Funtini, a company he founded.

But, the game didn't take flight till he "resurrected" it as a "physical card game to play with his former coworkers."

The positive feedback he received gave him confidence to officially launch Exploding Kittens.

The comedy show is being produced by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, who are already a part of the animated series Bad Crimes. Stars like Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamata have been roped in to lend their voices for the characters. Shane Kosakowski and Inman are on the board as the showrunners of the animated series.

Netflix's head of adult animation Mike Moon said, "The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix." "And we couldn't think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise," he excitedly added.

"We actually launched Exploding Kittens on Kickstarter as a weekend project, but our community has been the heart and soul of the company over the past six years. The new series and game will give our fans new ways to connect and interact with the franchise," said Inman. "Netflix is the only service that could bring Exploding Kittens to life," he wrapped up.