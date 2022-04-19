Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's first appearance as Mrs. Kapoor is classy, elegant

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 19, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14

Alia Bhatt has resumed work days after her dreamy wedding to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. She was spotted at a private terminal of Mumbai airport early on Tuesday. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra was also seen with her in the photographs. To note, one of her wedding ensembles was designed by Malhotra. It wasn't clear where they were headed though.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhatt-Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday at Vastu, Kapoor's Pali Hill apartment.

Pre-wedding festivities were held on April 13 (Wednesday). A Ganesh puja marked the beginning of the communion, followed by mehndi.

The sangeet and haldi took place on April 14. Shortly after that, the grand wedding kicked off at Vastu.

Saturday saw a reception party and on Sunday, a post-wedding bash was held.

Information Bhatt went for ethnic this time

In her first public appearance as Mrs. Kapoor, the Bollywood actor was seen sporting a pastel peach salwar suit with minimal to no make-up. A simple earring, loose hair, a bright smile, and deep henna in her hands were the only accessories Bhatt flaunted. A colorful handbag completed her look. She waved goodbye to the waiting paparazzi, with her mehndi in full sight.

Details Kapoor, Neetu have resumed work as well

Not just Bhatt, her husband and his mother Neetu Kapoor have also started going to work days after the festivities. Kapoor was clicked entering the T-Series office both on Sunday and Monday. The firm is backing two of his upcoming films, so the visit makes sense. Neetu, on the other hand, joined the sets of a reality show a day after the celebrity wedding.

Update Where will we see Kapoor and Bhatt next?

On the work front, the couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. Notably, they started dating after meeting on the film's sets back in 2018. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film's shooting was wrapped up recently after being in the making for half-a-decade. Bhatt also has a Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, while Kapoor has Shamshera awaiting.