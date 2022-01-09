'English Vinglish' to' Queen': 5 movies that should have sequel

'English Vinglish' to' Queen': 5 movies that should have sequel

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 09, 2022, 07:11 pm 3 min read

Here are 5 interesting movies that we think deserve a second part

Bollywood has churned out many interesting films, but sometimes, the climax of these movies have an open ending, like in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph. This leaves viewers hungry to know more about what could have happened after that. But even if the film has a complete ending, there can still be a part two. Today, we discuss those 5 films that should have a sequel.

Number 1 'English Vinglish': Shashi-Laurent's relationship can be the focus

English Vinglish was about a woman who isn't fluent in English and feels embarrassed as a result. Her family's mocking adds to her woes. She decides to learn the language and comes out victorious. Though the film had Shashi Godbole (Sridevi) and her family coming together, we feel Shashi-Laurent's relationship remained unexplored. That can be part two's focus, though we will thoroughly miss Sridevi.

Number 2 'Queen': What happens after Rani rejects Vijay?

Kangana Ranaut-led Queen is another film that is worthy of a sequel. The tale of Rani, who gets dumped by her fiance Vijay (Rajkummar Rao) before the wedding, showcased interesting encounters during her solo honeymoon. It would be intriguing to see what happens in her life after she rejects Vijay and embarks on a new journey. Will she find her soulmate now?

Number 3 'Gully Boy': What if Murad decides to go to Hollywood?

The journey of Murad (Ranveer Singh) in Gully Boy is no less than an inspiration for those who are trying to pursue their passion. The Zoya Akhtar directed musical drama ends with a final performance of the protagonist. But, what after that? What if Murad goes to Hollywood and starts his career as a rapper there? That looks like quite a promising plot.

Number 4 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Sequel can dive into Arjun-Laila's life

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) is another Akhtar-directorial that makes it here. The tale of three friends who undergo self-realization is the film's crux. Great performances, locales, humor, high-intensity scenes, and Akhtar's direction are some of ZNMD's highlights. But I feel, a part two can easily explore Arjun-Laila's marital life, Imran Qureshi's life as a poet, and Natasha-Kabir's on-off relationship, what say?

Number 5 'Khosla Ka Ghosla': Sequel can narrate Boman Irani's conman revenge

Dibakar Banerjee-helmed Khosla Ka Ghosla was led by Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The film revolved around how Khosla (Kher), his family and friends get their land back from the clutches of a fraudster (Irani). Banerjee deals with a serious subject in a humorous manner and the performances were smashing. Its sequel can see Irani's Khurana returning and him taking revenge on Khosla.