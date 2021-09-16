Vishal Bhardwaj, Netflix team up for spy thriller 'Khufiya'

'Khufiya' is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is teaming up with Netflix for a spy thriller film, titled Khufiya, the streamer has announced. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will feature Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Khufiya is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan, Netflix said.

Details

My attempt is to create edgy espionage film: Bhardwaj

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets, all along grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover. "With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one's deep-rooted emotional conflicts," Bhardwaj said.

Information

Bhardwaj and Tabu had previously worked in 'Maqbool' and 'Haider'

Notably, Bhardwaj will write the movie with Rohan Narula. It also marks the second project for Tabu with streamer Netflix after the 2020 series A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair. With Bhardwaj, the actor has worked in critically-acclaimed feature films Maqbool and Haider.

Tabu

It feels like a homecoming: Tabu

"Khufiya is one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like a homecoming," Tabu said. Pratiksha Rao, director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the company is excited to partner with Bhardwaj for Khufiya.

Further details

He had previously announced production of 'Kuttey'

"His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya," Rao said. Notably, the celebrated filmmaker had announced the production of the multi-starrer movie Kuttey last month, which will mark the directorial debut of his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj in Bollywood.

Kuttey

'Kuttey' will be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

Pegged as a cape-thriller, Kuttey will also feature Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. Kuttey will be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is produced in collaboration with Pyaar Ka Punchnama- acclaimed director Luv Ranjan. Notably, in 2018, Bhardwaj had also announced another series, Midnight's Children, based on the novel by Salman Rushdie of the same name, with Netflix.