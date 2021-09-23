Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in quirky comedy 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

The shoot of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' commenced on Thursday in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to headline the upcoming quirky comedy film Janhit Mein Jaari, the makers announced on Thursday. The movie, written by Raaj Shandilyaa, will be helmed by debutant director Jai Bantu Singh. Bharuccha, known for starring in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chhalaang, will play a very "different character" in the movie, the makers said.

Details

Movie will also feature actors Anud Dhaka and Annu Kapoor

The shoot of Janhit Mein Jaari commenced on Thursday in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The movie will also feature actors Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. It will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Other films

Bharuccha will next be seen in horror film 'Chhorii'

Besides Janhit Mein Jaari, Bharuccha will next be seen in horror film Chhorii, Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, and Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal. The mahurat shot of Ram Setu was filmed on March 18 in Ayodhya, known as the birthplace of Lord Rama. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lull in filming.

Other details

'Chhorii' will premiere in November on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video had announced that the upcoming horror film Chhorii, headlined by Bharuccha, will make its debut in November. Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii is the remake of critically-acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror Lapachhapi. Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the original, has helmed the Hindi remake of the film as well.