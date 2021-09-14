Amazon sets November premiere date for Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii'

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the upcoming horror film Chhorii, headlined by actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, will make its debut in November. Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii is the remake of critically-acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror Lapachhapi. Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the original, has helmed the Hindi remake as well.

Details

'Chhorii' is a genre-breaking take on horror: Makers

The official handle of Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter and shared an announcement teaser of the film. "The new face of horror now coming to haunt us. #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November," the tweet read. According to the makers, Chhorii is a "genre-breaking take on horror." It chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror.

Twitter Post

Further details

This genre excites me: Bharuccha

The film also features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. Bharuccha had earlier said, "This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated."

Information

'Lapachhapi' is considered to be among best Marathi horror films

Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment's Psych--a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre--and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV. Notably, the original film Lapachhapi which starred Pooja Sawant and Vikram Gaikwad is considered to be among the best Marathi horror films.

Other projects

Bharuccha is gearing up for the release of 'Ram Setu'

Bharuccha, who gained popularity with Luv Rajan's 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu, and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang. Ram Setu also stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez and its story is said to be based on facts, science, and historical heritage and is anchored in a deep belief of Indians for centuries.