'Cold Case' trailer: Prithviraj's paranormal, crime-thriller looks suspenseful and promising

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 07:45 pm

The trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam supernatural, crime thriller Cold Case is out now. The much awaited movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30. While the teaser focused on the paranormal aspects highlighting fearful elements like spooky dolls, blood, bones and a creepy psychic lady, the trailer highlights Prithviraj's deft cop avatar, who is trying to solve a murder.

Trailer

An old discarded skull drops an ominous lead

The trailer piques your interest right from the beginning, when you see a cop (Prithviraj) discovering an old discarded skull. The case is declared a homicide, and he sets on a mission to catch the cold-blooded murder. It highlights the investigation by him, while a supernatural angle is hinted at with scary elements and ominous music. Prithviraj holds your attention all along the way.

Movie

Eventually, ACP Satyajith crosses paths with investigative journalist Medha Padmaja

Eventually, Prithviraj's ACP Satyajith crosses paths with investigative journalist Medha Padmaja (Aditi Balan), who is also looking to unearth some secrets, while harboring some of her own. Apart from Prithviraj and Balan, the film, directed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak, also stars Lakshmi Priya, Alencier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad, and Athmiya, among others. The film has been produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios.

Quote

'Film will take you through a thrilling journey'

Talking about the movie, the superstar said, "It is an absolute delight to be part of such an amazingly crafted story. I am delighted to announce that movie lovers worldwide can watch Cold Case from the safety of their homes." "With a complete whodunit setup - the film will take you through a thrilling journey. I hope the viewers enjoy it..." he added.

Information

'Cold Case' producer Joseph's another release 'Malik' also OTT release

Joseph, an ace producer, will also be releasing Fahadh Faasil's political drama Malik on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, it has bagged the second biggest OTT deal after Mohanlal's Drishyam 2. Talking about his decision, he said, "Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I'm trying for an OTT release for these films."