'Didn't litter Ladakh': Aamir Khan clarifies after social media call-out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 01:55 pm

Aamir Khan Productions have 'strongly' denied allegations of littering shooting location in Ladakh

Aamir Khan and team Laal Singh Chaddha have now issued a statement refusing to accept all allegations of littering shooting locations in Ladakh. "Strongly" denying such rumors/claims, the statement posted by the official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions vouched for their "strict protocols for cleanliness." The note shared they do re-checks, so that locations are "as clean, or cleaner than we found it."

Reply

'We've a team which makes sure location is kept trash-free'

Shared yesterday late in the evening, the statement noted, "We've a team which makes sure the location is kept trash-free at all times." "At the end of the day, there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean or cleaner than we found it."

Twitter Post

Read the entire statement here

Quote

Earlier the team had said the accusatory clip was 'old'

Addressing the complaints, they said that their shooting spots were "open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like." Earlier, Khan's team had told a portal that the viral clip posted online on July 8 that depicted waste spread across an area in Wakha village in Ladakh was an "old video". So what was this accusatory post all about?

Origin

Clip of littered Ladakh terrain had angered netizens

Twitter user Jigmat Ladakhi had shared a short clip of the terrain of Wakha that has been irresponsibly littered by plastic bottles, tire-tracks and footsteps. His scathing caption, "This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan..has left for the villagers of Wakha," had infuriated netizens. Soon, the video went viral and Khan was attacked for preaching "environmental cleanliness" on shows, but not following it.

Twitter Post

This clip led to Mr. Perfectionist's social media criticism

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

Update

Area was cleaned yesterday after video went viral, says YouTuber

Ladakhi, who is a YouTuber, has now replied to Khan's statement. He said his tweet was based on eye witnesses, who had gone to see the shooting. Apparently, the area was cleaned a day before the statement came out. "From what we got to know, the crew members have cleaned the entire area after the video went viral on social media," the netizen said.

Twitter Post

This is what Ladakhi say in his response

Our main concern was to protect the fragile environment of Ladakh not to defame anyone. I tweeted on the basis of eye witnesses of many people's who went the location to see the shooting but many of them came home with sad eyes also the video itself is the proof . https://t.co/LeBwuq3X7o — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 13, 2021

Information

They will be shooting in Ladakh till this month end

The Advait Chandan-directorial is currently being shot in various locations in Ladakh and reports suggest the schedule will go on till the month-end. Then, Laal Singh Chaddha final schedule will be shot in September. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.