Farhan Akhtar embodies goon-turned-boxer Aziz Ali in 'Toofaan' trailer

First announced in January 2020, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial Toofaan went through a lot of turmoil and is finally getting released on July 16. Ahead of its launch, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer earlier today and we get a good glimpse of what Farhan Akhtar's Aziz Ali represents and what are the stakes in this boxing drama. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Trailer

Ali rises from ashes, succeeds, fails only to fight again

The 191-second-long clip begins with Pooja (Mrunal Thakur), possibly playing Ali's wife, telling Akhtar that his five-year ban on boxing has been lifted. While Pooja wants him to try again, Ali is battling scars of the past, which include being hurt by coach/mentor Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal). Then we go into flashbacks, and see how "Ajju Bhai" from Dongri became the national-level boxer "Toofaan."

'The storm has arrived, are you ready?'

Novelty factor

Failed sportsman, check, rises again, check; 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag-2' anyone?

While we'll have to see the movie to find out whether Ali picks up his boxing gloves again, the trailer seems to tell a known tale. This is the second collaboration between Akhtar and Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, also a sportsman's struggle story. The same tone has been used in multiple Bollywood films, so Toofaan has to give us something new.

Good side

Akhtar's commitment to physical transformation deserves praise

Credit where due, Akhtar is significantly older from when he went through massive transformation for his 2013 biographical venture, but still looks phenomenal. His current self in the movie is a pot-bellied middle-aged man, and we can already expect a back-to-fitness montage. There are several emotionally charged moments in the trailer, and Mehra promises an intense action drama, driven by love.

Information

Prime Video's first film to release in two languages simultaneously

Makers have earlier said Toofaan is a tribute to the "fighting spirit" of people. Originally set for an October 2020 release, the movie later went the OTT way, and was gearing up for a Prime premiere in May this year. It was postponed again due to the COVID-19 situation. Toofaan is the first movie to release on Prime Video simultaneously in Hindi and English.