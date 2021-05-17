Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: 'Titu Ki Sweety' turns 36 today

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 02:27 pm

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha turns 36 today

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is celebrating her birthday today. You may know her from the hit 2011 romcom drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but she had started her career in the entertainment industry with a 2002 TV series called Kittie Party on ZEE. Let's take a look at some more interesting facts about the actress, as she celebrates her 36th birthday today.

Early days

Casual leap turns serious: Advertising graduate to an actress

Bharuccha, an advertising graduate, didn't take acting as a career seriously in her younger days. It was one of her friends at a modeling agency, where she was an intern, who pushed her to audition for Kittie Party. She ended up getting a small role in it. "I have never been to an acting school and was trained at auditions," she told India Today.

Good looks

She was too good looking for 'Slumdog Millionaire'

While doing a promotional tour of her film Dream Girl, the actress opened up to the media about the time she auditioned for the 2008 Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. She said that her acting skills were applauded, but the creators couldn't make her look believable as a slum dweller. Freida Pinto ended up playing the character of Latika, which Bharuccha had originally auditioned for.

Perseverance

Life before 'Pyaar ka Punchnama': Myth drama, 'LSD,' TV

The brown-eyed diva made her Bollywood debut in the 2006 family drama Jai Santoshi Maa. The movie was a box-office disaster. Her next role in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha gave Bharuccha a stronger footing in Bollywood. She switched to TV once again in 2010 to lead a fantasy drama called Seven. Then came Pyaar ka Punchnama, which made her a household name.

Language switch

Bharuccha beyond Bollywood, did the language switch with deft

Bharuccha is an actress of many talents. Not only has she featured in Hindi films, but has done movies in Tamil and Telugu languages as well. The actress starred as the lead, opposite actor Sivaji, in the Telugu film Taj Mahal, which released in 2011. She then went on to star in a 2016 Tamil film called Valeba Raja, directed by Sai Gokul Ramanath.

Madhubala

Her dream project involves Madhubala and her tragic story

During a media interaction a few years ago, the actress talked about her dream project - a biopic on the evergreen Bollywood beauty, Madhubala. Bharuccha talked about the simplicity with which the late actress carried herself as well as her tragic life story. Admittedly, it will be interesting to see Bharuccha portray Madhubala and bring her story to life.

Big hits

She has struck the 'Rs. 100 crore club' membership twice

Her first film to enter the coveted Rs. 100cr club was the 2018 romcom Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The movie earned over Rs. 108 crore in just the domestic market. The following year, she starred in another big hit, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy Dream Girl. The film grossed over Rs. 140 crore domestically. Bharuccha's estimated net worth is around Rs. 36 crore.

Confidence

She is a troll-slaying fashionista

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress has never shied away from experimenting with her fashion choices. Her thigh-high slit green dress has been the most iconic of all, and made many of the trolls uneasy on the internet. Later in an interview, Bharuccha simply said that she was comfortable wearing that dress and has a right to wear whatever she wants. Atta girl!