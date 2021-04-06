Popular TV actress Kishwer Merchant became the latest victim of the troll brigade, when she questioned actress Kangana Ranaut for not donning a mask in public. According to the Bigg Boss 9 participant, she was being attacked by fans of Ranaut, who apparently said, "that she has won four national awards, first you go, win and come at least 1 award." Here's more.

Allegation 'She (Ranaut) never is in a mask..How?' Merchant wonders

Yesterday the Panga actress was captured by the paparazzi entering a dubbing studio in Mumbai. When she stepped out of the car in a white traditional outfit, she wasn't seen wearing a mask. "She never is in a mask.. its not even ever in her hand? How? (sic)," Merchant commented on the video. The mom-to-be also shared the video on her Instagram handle.

Post The TV actress posted several videos while addressing trolls

In the caption to her Instagram story, Merchant wrote, "Mask kahan hai Madam? [Where is the mask Madam?]" This was followed by a video of physically disabled people donning masks. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "What's Kangana Ranaut's excuse I wonder?" That's when she was heavily trolled by the Manikarnika star's fans. She posted several videos addressing the trolls thereafter and justifying her stand.

Instagram Post This is the video that was widely shared

Protocol 'She is a fantastic actor..but where is her mask?'

In a calm tone, Merchant highlighted that it didn't matter if anyone was a good actor or has won multiple awards. "Everybody knows that she's a fantastic actor and must have won whatever awards, but where is her mask?" she asked. The Brahmarakshas actress wondered why she was being criticized for her BB9 behavior and not Ranaut, who didn't follow an obvious COVID-19 restriction.

Quote How about judging her (Ranaut) guys, Merchant asks

"You guys want to judge someone on the basis of a reality show. Fair enough, no problems. You judge me, but that was six years back. This is not even six hours back that she's not wearing a mask. How about judging her guys (sic)."

