Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal have become the latest celebrities to contract the novel coronavirus. Both the stars took to their social media accounts to announce the news today. While Pednekar has revealed she has mild symptoms, Kaushal hasn't mentioned anything particular about his health. Earlier today, Akshay Kumar was reported to have been hospitalized, a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Durgamati actress announced that she had tested positive despite taking "utmost precaution and care". "As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals (sic)," her post read. In a serious tone, she advised people to wear a mask, keep washing hands, and maintain social distancing.

The 31-year-old went on to urge those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for the virus. "Please don't take this situation lightly," Pednekar wrote, while chronicling her battle with the disease. "Steam, Vitamin C, Food and a happy mood are my go to (sic)," the actress said. Pednekar will next be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Kaushal requested everyone who came in contact to get tested

Meanwhile, Kaushal, who has shared the screen with Pednekar in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, took to Instagram to announce the news of his diagnosis today. Informing that he has tested positive, he wrote, "Following all essential protocols, I'm under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor (sic)." He also requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

For the last couple of months, several Bollywood stars have fallen prey to this contagious virus. However, most have successfully defeated the disease. Kartik Aaryan is the latest to declare that he has tested negative. The Love Aaj Kal actor posted a selfie today, along with the good news. Informing that he's "back to work," he termed his quarantine as "14 din ka vanvas."

