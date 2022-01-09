How much do these top 5 South Indian stars charge?

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 06:07 pm 3 min read

Top actors from South and their remunerations

Gone are the days when people chose films solely on the basis of star power. For them, content is the new king. Having said that, if top actors are attached to a particular movie, it still is guaranteed success. This also means that the lead star gets paid hefty. In this light, we see how much top five South Indian stars charge per film.

Number 1 Telugu: Allu Arjun has hiked his remuneration for Pushpa's sequel?

Allu Arjun has reportedly hiked his salary for Pushpa's sequel. The stylish star has charged a whopping Rs. 40 crore for Pushpa: The Rise. But for the part two, he is charging Rs. 50 crore, suggest reports. Besides his remuneration, he will also be paid a share from both the movie's profit. For his previous release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, he charged Rs. 35 crore.

Number 2 Kannada: Yash has charged Rs. 30cr for 'KGF 2'

Kannada star Yash, who made heads turn with his brilliant performance as Rocky Bhai in K.G.F: Chapter 1, is gearing up for its sequel. Given the impressive run of part one, news has it the star is charging an amount of Rs. 30 crore for chapter two. Apart from his fees, he will also receive a share from the profit the film makes.

Number 3 Malayalam: Mohanlal is the top paid actor of Mollywood

Megastar Mohanlal is reportedly the highest-paid actor of Mollywood, unsurprisingly. Apparently, he charges about Rs. 5-8 crore depending on his role. He was last seen in the magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which hit OTT on on December 17, after its theatrical run. He will next be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial Bro Daddy. Mohanlal is also making his directorial debut with Barroz.

Number 4 Tamil: Vijay getting paid Rs. 120 crore for his next?

Tamil star Vijay is one of the most bankable actors of the industry. With a huge loyal fanbase and back-to-back blockbusters, it's no wonder that people's favorite Thala gets a whopping remuneration. According to reports, Vijay's salary for his next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, is Rs. 120 crore! Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the upcoming project will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Number 5 Multilingual: Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes salary after 'The Family 2'

Following the Himalayan success of her debut web series The Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly increased her pay. Now, the Jaanu star's salary is somewhere between Rs. 3-4 crore. She has many high-profile projects waiting in her pipeline including the mythological drama Shaakuntalam, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also made a cameo appearance for a dance number in Pushpa.