Mahesh Babu pens emotional note on brother Ramesh Babu's passing

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 09, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Mahesh Babu (right) remembered older brother (left) with heartbreaking post

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has penned an emotional note on social media remembering his elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu, who passed away on Saturday. Calling Ramesh his "inspiration," "strength," and "courage," Babu wished him eternal "rest" in the post. The late actor-producer was 56 and reportedly died due to some liver-related ailments. Meanwhile, Babu is COVID-19 positive and quarantining at his home.

Post 'You have been my everything,' wrote the 'Major' star

"You have been my inspiration, You have been my strength, You have been my courage, You have been my everything," wrote the actor Sunday. Noting, "If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today," Babu thanked his brother, dear "Annaya" for everything that he had done for him. "Now just rest... rest..." further read his open letter.

Twitter Post Read the heartbreaking note here

Statement Statement from Ghattamaneni family confirmed news of demise yesterday

The producer's death was confirmed online by Team Mahesh Babu yesterday. The official statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever." On behalf of the Ghattamaneni family, it was requested everyone adhered to "the COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue (sic)."

Condolences Actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati paid tributes online

As soon as the news broke, condolences poured in from various sectors. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri G Ramesh babu...May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss," tweeted superstar Chiranjeevi. Actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu, music composers Devi Sri Prasad, and Thaman S paid tribute on Twitter as well.

Work Starting as child artist, Ramesh ventured into production later

Beginning his onscreen journey as a child artist in 1974, Ramesh acted in more than 15 films before declaring retirement from acting in 1997. Thereafter, he concentrated on production and backed films like Arjun, and Athidhi with Babu in the lead. Notably, Vishal Dadlani's father passed away recently and the musician was also not able to be with his family due to contracting COVID-19.