Vishal Dadlani's father passes away; COVID-19-positive singer pens heartbreaking note

Vishal Dadlani's father passes away; COVID-19-positive singer pens heartbreaking note

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 08, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Vishal Dadlani remembered his father in an emotional note Saturday

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani's father, Moti Dadlani, passed away on Friday night, the singer has confirmed. "Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night," he posted on social media. Moreover, Dadlani hasn't been able to be with his family during this difficult time as he recently tested positive for COVID-19. May his father's soul rest in peace.

Post He was in ICU after a surgery went bad

The Deedar De composer informed his Instagram followers that his father was in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) for the last three-four days, getting treated for a gall bladder surgery that went awry. But the elderly passed away late into the night. "I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life," he further wrote.

Quote 'Can't even go hold my mother in most difficult time'

"I can't even go hold my mother in her most difficult time," the composer lamented, mentioning how the situation was "really not fair." Gratefully, he noted his sister was present to support their mother though. The Indian Idol judge said his sibling was also handling all the necessary matters "with far more strength than I would be able to muster up."

Condolences 'Don't know how to live in a world without him'

Dadlani ended the post with a heartbreaking confession: "I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost." As per the singer, his father was going to turn 79 this year in May. The singer has disabled the comment section for this post on Instagram. But colleagues and fans have been conveying their condolences via various platforms.

Timeline Pentragram vocalist tested COVID-19 positive only a day ago

Only a day prior had the Pentagram vocalist contracted the deadly virus and spoken about it on his social media handles. "Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested [COVID-19 positive]," Dadlani had noted along with a picture of a home Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit. The 48-year-old had stressed he had maintained all precautions, always meeting people with masks on, except for his "weekly shoots."