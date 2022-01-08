'Qissa' director Anup Singh announces book on Irrfan Khan

'Qissa' director Anup Singh announces book on Irrfan Khan

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 08, 2022, 04:12 pm 3 min read

A book is being written on late actor Irrfan Khan

January 7 marked the birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan. While several industry people penned emotional tributes, director Anup Singh had a unique announcement. The filmmaker who helmed Khan in the critically-acclaimed film Qissa: The Lonely Ghost, revealed he was writing a book on the vibrant actor. Coming from a place of "tremendous grief," the book is touted to celebrate the actor's life.

Details Amitabh Bachchan has written 'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind's foreword

Titled, Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind, the book from Copper Coin Publishing will have a foreword from actor Amitabh Bachchan (Khan's Piku co-star). Speaking to Bombay Times, Singh said, "It is from [the] sense of some work left incomplete that I started writing down...memories [with the actor]. The writing helped me out of my mourning because it felt like we were still working together."

Twitter Post Book is set to be published on February 14

Today, on Irrfan’s birthday, I am happy to share that my book titled Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind will be published on February 14.

-Foreword by Amitabh Bachchan, who collaborated with Irrfan on the film, Piku~

-The book can be pre-ordered at https://t.co/Dmq30zkQA2~ pic.twitter.com/ZZZcjvQp0Y — Anup Singh (@SinghAnupsyng) January 7, 2022

Quotes Khan's image followed Singh, leading to book's creation

Singh (middle) and Khan (right) along with cast of 'Qissa' (Source: Twitter/@SinghAnupsyng)

Talking about the motivation behind the project, Singh recalled: "After Irrfan passed away, there were various moments when I would get an image of him sitting looking at something or hear his voice saying a phrase." "[Then,] I tried not to remember anything about him as his loss was too painful." But Singh saw it as a sign he can still collaborate with Khan.

Expectations Book will show how Khan approached work, prepared for roles

Apart from Qissa, Singh had also directed the Life of Pi actor in the star's 2017 venture, The Song of Scorpions. The audience will get to see Khan's conversations with the filmmaker during their time together alongside a few unseen things. "Through our working together, I have tried to give the readers his approach to work and how he prepared for his roles."

Reception Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, was first to read manuscript

While the book is yet to hit the stands, the manuscript has the approval stamp from Khan's wife, film and dialog writer Sutapa Sikdar. Singh revealed Sikdar was the first person to read the draft. "It's the best birthday gift for Irrfan that I could think of. It captures his spiritual spirit beautifully and in a poignant and poetic way," Sikdar told Bombay Times.

Do you know? Khan's 'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302' released recently

On December 31, 2021, Khan's unreleased movie, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, finally premiered on ZEE5. Apart from this over-a-decade-old film, many Khan-led films have received releases in the recent past. The list includes Dubai Return and Apno Se Bewafai.