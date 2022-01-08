Actor Koena Mitra recalls getting 'tortured' for plastic surgery

Koena Mitra recalled being 'tortured' for three years for having undergone plastic surgery

Actress Koena Mitra, who turned 38 on Friday (January 7), opened up about a difficult time in her life. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed she was "tortured" by the media for three years after the fact that she had undergone plastic surgery became known. Her bigger complaint was that during her toughest period, no film industry insider had publicly come to her support.

Context Why does the story matter?

With advances in medicine and surgical practices, the norm of plastic surgery has blossomed. However, the act is associated with a social stigma even today.

And the hate is mostly faced by women, who undergo cosmetic surgeries in far greater numbers than men.

Society doesn't seem to understand the pressure to look a certain way nor does it accept those who undergo these cordially.

Experience Mitra revealed she has faced groupism, nepotism in industry

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the Musafir actress revealed she has faced the cons of groupism and nepotism in Bollywood. Recounting such experiences, Mitra said, "I have faced all kinds of behavior. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me."

Quotes She didn't know talking about surgery was frowned upon here

"When I came here [to the industry], I did not know that one must not speak about one's surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery," Mitra noted. But this candid admission led to utter chaos. "Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years," she recalled.

Complaint 'Why should people have a problem with that?'

"I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly," the Dil Mein Baji Guitar artist confessed. But this criticism/hatred never made her question her decision to go under the knife. "Whatever it was, it was my decision. It is my face and my life, why should people have a problem with that?"