Justin Timberlake to Jay-Z: 5 celebrities who are into sports

Justin Timberlake to Jay-Z: 5 celebrities who are into sports

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 09, 2022, 02:50 pm 2 min read

These celebrities are huge sports fans!

While celebrities have countless fans, they are also ardently passionate about certain individuals or topics. And, for some, it is sports. So, today, we'll look at A-list stars across Hollywood and beyond, who have worn their love for games/teams on their sleeves. These five celebrities have not only shown up to support their favorite teams repeatedly but also ventured into businesses around sports.

#1 Former US President Barack Obama was dubbed as 'Sports President'

Our first entry is former US President, Barack Obama. He was not dubbed as the "sports president" by the media for nothing. An avid golfer, Obama was often spotted at various basketball matches. Actually, setting up a full-length basketball court at the White House was one of the first things he did during his presidency. He was also a regular at baseball games.

#2 Jay-Z is proud owner of Roc Nation sports agency

Next up, we have a multi-faceted star. Rapper, entrepreneur, and media proprietor Jay-Z originally had a small stake in the basketball team Brooklyn Nets, which he later sold. But this was followed by him becoming a verified sports agent by establishing Roc Nation Sports. The sports division of Jay-Z's management company represents players from basketball, rugby, baseball, cricket, and netball.

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake also became a stakeholder in the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, Memphis Grizzlies, in 2012. He also loves golfing. Actress Keira Knightley, too, makes it here. Not only did the British star play a footballer in the famous movie, Bend It Like Beckham, but her love for the ball game transcends screens. Her favorite club is West Ham United.

The last entry on the list is The Office US star, Jenna Fischer. While her legendary character, Pam Beesly, was an indomitable volleyball player, off the screen, the American actress is equally dedicated when it comes to cheering on her favorites. For football, she roots for Dallas Cowboys, and for baseball, it's the St. Louis Cardinals. She also guest-coached at the NHL All-Star game.