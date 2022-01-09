Remo D'Souza roped in as 'DID L'il Masters S05' judge

Remo D'Souza roped in as 'DID L'il Masters S05' judge

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 09, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Remo D'Souza started his TV stint as judge on 'Dance India Dance'

Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, who started his TV stint as a judge on Dance India Dance (season 1), is back for the fifth season of its spin-off, Dance India Dance L'il Masters. No other judge has been finalized, said reports. His return to the Zee TV show is significant because D'Souza was a panelist for three long seasons of the original dance show.

Context Why does the story matter?

Ever since 2010, Dance India Dance L'il Masters or DID L'il Masters has seen many renowned names like Geeta Kapur, Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Ahmed Khan, and Mudassar Khan as judges.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was the head judge.

So, having D'Souza, who is known for his choreography and dance movies, as a panel member in the fifth season is good news for viewers.

Information These young kids truly inspire me to the core: D'Souza

Talking of his inclusion to DID L'il Masters S05, the ABCD: Any Body Can Dance director said, "It's an honor and absolute pleasure to be a part of this show because these young kids truly inspire me to the core." "I remember making my debut with Dance India Dance season 1 and being a mentor to the talent of this iconic show for years."

Quote 'Coming back is surreal...I can't wait to start shooting'

"Coming back for the 5th season is surreal and I can't wait to start shooting. I want all the contestants to dance their hearts out because it is their passion for dance that will help them make a place for themselves in the industry."

Details Audition of the upcoming season to be held this month

The audition for this upcoming dance season will start this month. The locations of the same are Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Guwahati, Vadodara, and Pune. Children between the age of three to 13 can participate in DID L'il Masters. During the entire course of the show, each contestant will be mentored by four guides, who will ready them to impress all.

Projects D'Souza's 8th film directorial, 'ABCD 3' is in post-production stage

D'Souza, who directed Tiger Shroff in Vande Mataram song last year, confirmed in February 2021 that ABCD: Any Body Can Dance is getting a third installment. Tentatively titled ABCD 3, it is in the post-production stage. His last film directorial was Street Dancer 3D, which released in 2020. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi were a part of its cast.