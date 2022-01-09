Jacqueline Fernandez requests media to not circulate her private pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez requests media to not circulate her private pictures

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 09, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez issued statement against circulation of her pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez has issued a statement after her private picture with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media. Addressing her "friends from the media," the actress requested them not to circulate the image any further. As the high-profile money laundering case against Chandrasekhar goes on, reports have alleged that the businessman was dating Fernandez. The Kick star has dismissed the rumors.

Context Why does the story matter?

Chandrasekhar and his wife-actress Leena Maria Paul are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged extortion racket worth Rs. 200cr.

Through the course of the investigation, the multi-millionaire has been found to have showered Fernandez with extravagant gifts.

While the actress "denied" any relationship with Chandrasekhar, the latter has claimed to have been in a relationship with her.

Development At the center, there's a selfie of Fernandez with Chandrasekhar

For the past couple of months, new information about the connection between Chandrasekhar and Fernandez has emerged. Most recently, a selfie of the duo spread like a wildfire, with many media houses publishing the same. Comments on the pair's relationship were also made. Notably, this is not the first time such an image has been circulated. Another selfie had made headlines back in November.

Statement 'I am currently going through a rough patch,' noted actress

Addressing the image, Fernandez wrote: "I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it." "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot," she wrote, urging media persons to not violate her privacy.

Information 'You would not do this to your own loved ones'

The Bhoot Police star noted she had "trust" that "my media friends [will] not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space." "You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either," she added. Notably, Fernandez has been barred from leaving the country by ED till the investigation is finished.