Entertainment 'Jacqueline Fernandez isn't telling truth,' conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar tells ED

'Jacqueline Fernandez isn't telling truth,' conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar tells ED

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 08:20 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez has lied about one of her statements, Sukesh Chandrsekhar has claimed now

Troubles are not ending for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in relation to the extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her ties with the businessman over the past few months. Now the multimillionaire has claimed that Fernandez has lied about certain details involving the material gifts that he had given her. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar, lodged at Tihar jail, is being investigated by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket worth Rs. 200cr. His wife-actress Leena Maria Paul is also a co-accused. Through the course of the investigation, ED has alleged the accused had given Fernandez gifts worth Rs. 10cr, alongside meeting her whenever he was out on bail.

Claim Not $150,000, Chandrasekhar claims to have lent Fernandez's sister $180,000

Speaking to ED officials, Chandrasekhar has reportedly said the amount of money he had lent the actress's sister Geraldine is more than what Fernandez has mentioned in her statement. When he was asked about the $150,000 he lent to Fernandez's sister, the businessman claimed, "No, she is not telling the truth. Through [one] Deepak Ramnani, I transferred $180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine."

Gifts Chandrasekhar revealed he gifted cars to actress's parents too

Claiming to be the Kick star's friend, the accused said he had given her "15 earrings, five Birkin bags, other bags from YSL, Gucci...Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets" as gifts. Not only this, Chandrasekhar has revealed he gave Fernandez's parents a Maserati and a Porsche, reported News18. "I also allowed Jacqueline to frequently use a private jet which I was using," he said.

Recent events She was stopped from leaving country earlier this month

A charge sheet previously mentioned Fernandez had been given four Persian cats and a horse by the businessman. Her picture with Chandrasekhar also went viral, sparking dating rumors. Then, she was stopped from flying out of the country, too. Most recently, Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who was also called in for questioning, confessed to having received various expensive gifts from the alleged multimillionaire conman.