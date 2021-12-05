Entertainment Jacqueline received gifts worth Rs. 10cr from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Jacqueline received gifts worth Rs. 10cr from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 06:56 pm

Things are just getting messier for Jacqueline Fernandez in the money extortion case

New details have come up against actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, the Kick actress has been accused of receiving gifts worth Rs. 10 crore from the businessman. The first charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has noted Fernandez received various expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar. Earlier, the star was accused of dating the millionaire.

Background Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar is accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs. 200 crore. While investigating the case, the ED has found links to Fernandez and fellow actress Nora Fatehi. Both have been called in for questioning. A few days earlier, a selfie of Chandrasekhar with Fernandez went viral to further spark dating speculations. The Race 2 star has denied any connection to the conman.

Gift items Persian cats, a horse worth lakhs part of presents: Report

The recent information about the gifts Fernandez received has been reported by India Today. The portal cited the charge sheet to state the pair started talking in January this year, following which the businessman sent the actress various presents. These included diamond jewelry, crockeries, four Persian cats [with one cat costing around Rs. 9 lakh], and a horse worth a whopping Rs. 52 lakh.

Although Chandrasekhar is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, the portal added he had met Fernandez when he came out on bail. Even their viral bathroom selfie was reported to have been clicked in April-June, 2021. Earlier, India Today reported the conman had access to mobile phones inside his cell and operated his business from there, along with keeping in contact with Fernandez.

Do you know? ED now has eyes on two more Bollywood stars

Apart from Fernandez and Fatehi, the central agency reportedly has eyes on two more Bollywood stars. As per another India Today report, the ED is looking into an actress and a singer from the industry for receiving costly gifts from Chandrasekhar.

Repercussions Will this controversy cost Fernandez Salman Khan's Riyadh concert?

Given the Ram Setu actress has been named in the charge sheet, she is not coming out of this mess soon. And, this might already cost her gigs. Apparently, Salman Khan is looking for her replacement on his upcoming "Da-bangg Concert" to be held in Riyadh on December 10, reported Bollywood Hungama. There is a probability that the actress gets restricted from leaving Mumbai.