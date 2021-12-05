Entertainment Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' targets Rs. 13 crore opening weekend collection

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 05:57 pm

Did you know 'Tadap' is a remake of 2018 Telugu film 'RX 100'?

Debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer Tadap was released last Friday and the film has been performing well at the box office. It is not only is aiming to reach Rs. 13 crore in opening weekend collections but could also emerge as the eighth biggest opener for a debutant. This kind of collection is a good sign for upcoming actors like Shetty and Sutaria.

Significance Why does this story matter?

The film is a launchpad for Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. As big-budget films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim released a week before Tadap, it was not going to be easy for the Shetty-starrer. But Tadap's two-day collection stood at around Rs. 8 crore, including Rs. 4.15 crore on Saturday. Considering it is a movie with newcomers, this kind of performance is welcoming.

Expectations 'Tadap's box office numbers to increase 25% on Sunday

The sales at the ticket window on Sunday are presumed to rise 20-25% with mass belts contributing more to the collections. This will only happen if youngsters go and watch the film on Sunday which is when most families also venture out for movies. Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, Tadap should see better collections in Andhra Pradesh and Nizam regions, too.

Numbers Film set to be eighth-highest weekend grosser of debutant

If the predictions come true, Tadap will become the eighth-highest weekend opening of a debutant in 11 years after Dhadak (Rs. 33cr), Student of the year (Rs. 26cr), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (Rs. 24cr), Heropanti (Rs. 21cr), Hero (Rs. 20cr), Ishaqzaade (15.50 crore), and Kai Po Che (Rs. 15.40cr). Interestingly, some of these projects are backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, and Salman Khan.

People's choice 'Tadap' has managed to get thumbs up from youngsters

The Milan Luthria-helmed movie is based on Shetty and Sutaria's love saga targeted toward youngsters. So far it seems the audience is liking the concept, which is clear from the box office numbers. However, it would be interesting to see how the film manages to perform after completing one week as Ayushmann Khurrana is coming up with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on December 10.