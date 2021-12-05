Entertainment 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part-One)' trailer: Miles Morales is back!

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part-One)' trailer: Miles Morales is back!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 04:23 pm

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)' trailer takes the wow factor up a notch!

Sony is expanding the Spider-Verse in the animated realm. The studio has dropped the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) today. Sequel to the 2018 hit venture Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse will again follow Miles Morales as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. If we go by the graphic work in the trailer, the scales are even higher this time.

Background Why does this story matter?

Spider-Verse movies are centered on the 13-year-old Morales from Brooklyn who becomes the Spider-Man in his universe. The 2018 offering had bowled over Marvel Comics fans with its impressive animation and soundtrack [the film rightfully won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature]. There was little doubt that Sony will expand this Spider-Man's story and a sequel was confirmed in January this year.

Trailer Gwen Stacy comes 'knocking,' ushering Morales back to multiversal adventure

Usually, trailers show us glimpses of moments that leave us wondering what was it all about but here, it begins right where the first movie ended. Morales (Shameik Moore) is greeted by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in his room from her universe via a portal. Stacy then ushers Morales back into the multiversal adventure. Notably, Stacy was among the prominent Spider-People in the last film.

Moments Morales passes by Indian city (?) until he gets obstructed

Then, we see Morales passing through seemingly infinite portals (which presumably refer to multiple universes) and then lands in India. This is a guess, going by the classical music in the background and Hindi words on the screen. But soon, Morales is obstructed by what seems to be Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). We don't get much insight into the plot or the enemy here.

Do you know? Shots look tremendous, 'Part Two' might soon follow

One scene where Stacy ducks out of the window and stands on the wall increases anticipation regarding the movie. Also, the "Part One" in the title reveals the sequel will be made in two parts. As per The Verge, "Part Two" might release in 2023.

Information It's set to release in theaters on October 7, 2022

Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson, and Kemp Powers are the three directors helming the upcoming animation

As reports have suggested, we can expect romance brewing between Morales and Stacy in this movie. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson, and Kemp Powers, the screenplay for Across the Spider-Verse has been penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Daniel Pemberton, the musician behind Into the Spider-Verse, is also helming the soundtrack here. It releases on October 7, 2022.