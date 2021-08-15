Movies, shows where husband-wife portrayal felt extremely authentic, relatable

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021

Some on-screen couples that teach us about the ups and downs of married life

There are many films that've shown wives to be mere caretakers of their spouses. And there are some like Kareena-Arjun Kapoor's Ki & Ka that explores the other side of marriage, but the balance was still missing. In between these two extremes, we got a few shows and films, where the husband-wife relationship was portrayed so realistically, that we could actually resonate with it.

#1

'Tumhari Sulu': The jealous but supportive spouse

Tumhari Sulu, a 2017 film, starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, is a perfect example of how a supportive spouse can help you achieve your dreams. Sulu (Balan) and Ashok (Kaul) are a happy couple, and he initially even supports her career. But resentment sets is when her career soars, while his own rots. With time, the couple tackles their problems and reconciles.

#2

'Shaadi ke Side Effects': When pregnancy reveals relationship's cracks

Shaadi ke Side Effects, another Balan-starrer has her playing Trisha, and Farhan Akhtar is her husband, Siddharth. Things are all hunky-dory till Trisha gets pregnant, and Siddharth cannot cope with it. Many couples face a similar dilemma, where one partner is not ready for parenthood, and this made this film special. At times, the movie goes dramatic, but mostly it keeps the depiction accurate.

#3

'The Family Man': The spouses who don't have time

The Family Man has Manoj Bajpayee playing a spy, who pretends to be an employee with a regular 9-5 job, to keep his cover. So, he hardly gets time for his family, especially his wife. Now Srikant Tiwari has an excuse, but aren't there many such husbands, who leave their spouses with the responsibility of the household, their children, while juggling with their jobs?

#4

'The Marriage Story': The couple that grows apart

One movie that will make you cry buckets is The Marriage Story, a Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver starrer. Revolving around these two individuals, who loved each other dearly (probably still do), but have grown apart, it's moving. The film shows how ugly it feels when a marriage develops cracks, but those tender moments, and the couple's reconciliation in the end, for their child, feel satisfactory.